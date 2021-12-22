B'luru gang steals Rs 6.5 L from distributor’s office

Bengaluru gang steals Rs 6.5 lakh from distributor’s office

Police suspect a couple of people working with the owner of the agency of playing a role in the crime

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 23:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A six-member gang made away with Rs 6.5 lakh cash and mobile phones from a provision distribution office, attacking its employees and CCTV maintenance staff on Monday evening.

In his complaint, Kedaranath T E, owner of Vasudha Agency, said he was with his staff Raju, Manju, Jeevan and Vinay, along with two CCTV camera maintenance persons at his office located in BDA Layout, Nagarabhavi.

The accused barged into the office with lethal weapons and closed the door from inside. They thrashed Kedaranath on his hands, shoulders and back. They attacked the others and threatened to kill them if they shouted for help. They entered Kedaranath’s chamber and left the place with the cash.

The injured reported the incident to the police and went to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police took a complaint from Kedaranath at the hospital and registered a case of dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. The accused are aged between 20 and 25.

“We suspect they had a clue about the CCTV in the office being under repair and committed the offence. We have detained a few suspects for questioning and will solve the case at the earliest,” said a senior officer.

Police suspect a couple of people working with Kedaranath of playing a role in the crime though they are yet to get evidence, said another officer. Kedaranath is a distributor for chocolate and spice companies.

