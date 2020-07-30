Bengaluru: Global drug racket busted with arrest of 4 DJs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted an international drug cartel that supplied narcotics via Darknet to disc jockeys (DJs) who eventually sold them to pub-goers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa and other places.

CCB sleuths recently raided a house in Chikkabanavara, North Bengaluru, and arrested four DJs: Shahad Mohammed, 24, K Ajmal, 22, Ajin K G Varghese, 21, and Nithin Mohan, 29. The CCB said it had seized Rs 1.25 crore worth of drugs from them, including 2,000 LSD strips, 110 grams of MDMA crystal, 10 ecstasy tablets and five kg of marijuana.

According to the CCB, the peddlers received payments online and sold the drugs through agents. The CCB said it had been able to identify one such agent, Dheeraj, and that efforts were underway to track him down.

The arrests were so significant that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself announced them at a news conference on Wednesday. He also announced a cash reward for the CCB team. Expressing concern that drugs were being supplied to Bengaluru from abroad, Bommai said four postal officers involved in facilitating a separate drug trade had been arrested and suspended.