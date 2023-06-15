Bengaluru: Gold stolen from hotel during wedding reception

A brazen theft occurred at a hotel in central Bengaluru on June 12, while a family was engrossed in a marriage reception.

The incident was reported by Roshan Kumar, a resident of RT Nagar, who had reserved a hall at the Capitol Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road for the reception. Along with booking several rooms for himself and the guests, he chose room number 419 to stay in, where he had placed his valuable belongings, including gold jewellery purchased for his bride. The family checked into the hotel room at approximately 9:20 am.

However, upon returning to the room around 10:39 pm after attending the reception, Roshan discovered that the jewellery was missing. Alarmed by the situation, he promptly reported the theft to the police, filing a complaint detailing the incident. According to Roshan's statement, the stolen items included a pair of bangles, a necklace, and a mangal sutra, amounting to an estimated value of Rs 4 lakh.

Roshan expressed suspicion that someone might have utilised the smartcard of another room on the fourth floor to gain unauthorised access to his room and carry out the theft. The smartcard he possessed was capable of opening doors to all rooms on that floor.

The Vidhana Soudha police have initiated an investigation into the case of theft.