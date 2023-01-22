Bengaluru: Gym trainer snatches chain, sheds 20 kg to dodge police

A 28-year-old gym trainer was arrested by the Chennammanakere Achukattu police for snatching a gold chain from a 78-year-old woman.
Living in the vicinity of the police station, the accused shed almost 20 kg in 45 days to evade arrest.
Manjunath alias 'Gym Manja' was working at a gym in Banashankari. He is a resident of Siddartha Layout near Kathriguppe. On December 4, he targeted V Rukmini, 78, a resident of PP Layout, while the elderly woman was walking near her house.
He approached her on the pretext of looking for an address. He then pushed her onto the road, snatched the chain and escaped. The woman sustained injuries on her forehead.
Manjunath, a well-built man, knew that the police would scan CCTV footage. He confessed to police that he lost weight to avoid being spotted. But the police managed to zero in on him. It was his first offence, an officer said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar
This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes
From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr
Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley
Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points
About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya
Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery
Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie