Bengaluru: Gym trainer snatches chain, sheds 20 kg to dodge police

A 28-year-old gym trainer was arrested by the Chennammanakere Achukattu police for snatching a gold chain from a 78-year-old woman.

Living in the vicinity of the police station, the accused shed almost 20 kg in 45 days to evade arrest.

Manjunath alias 'Gym Manja' was working at a gym in Banashankari. He is a resident of Siddartha Layout near Kathriguppe. On December 4, he targeted V Rukmini, 78, a resident of PP Layout, while the elderly woman was walking near her house.

He approached her on the pretext of looking for an address. He then pushed her onto the road, snatched the chain and escaped. The woman sustained injuries on her forehead.

Manjunath, a well-built man, knew that the police would scan CCTV footage. He confessed to police that he lost weight to avoid being spotted. But the police managed to zero in on him. It was his first offence, an officer said.