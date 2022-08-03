Bengaluru: High-profile drug racket busted

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a sophisticated drug racket where the narcotics were sourced through the darknet, while unemployed persons were used to supply drugs to consumers packaged to look like medical kits and birthday gifts.

The CCB arrested five peddlers and seized various drugs, including cocaine, MDMA crystal and ecstasy pills, LSD strips, hashish oil, charas and ganja. The police also seized five bank accounts of the accused persons.

The arrested have been identified as Vishal Kamal, Bheemanshu Takoor, Sagar, Mahabali Singh and Subarjith Singh, residing in paying guest accommodations in Marathahalli and Whitefield, they are natives of Delhi and Bihar. The arrested persons are agents for the kingpins, who are yet to be traced.

Police inspector Ashok B S learnt that the kingpins were sourcing different kinds of drugs through darknet from foreign and local vendors. They then hired unemployed people as agents to peddle the drugs through advertisements on online portals. One of the advertisements said: ‘If you want to earn respect with money and also willing to do anything for it - reach/contact me’ and posted their mobile numbers.

When the unemployed contacted them, the accused lured them to supply the drugs with the promise of quick money. The gullible people were told to stay in paying guest accommodations in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

Then courier and postal services were used to send the drugs to the agents. The agents contacted consumers to inform them about the drugs and their price. Once the order was received, the drugs were packed as medical emergency kits or birthday gifts and were delivered to the consumers through quick delivery firms. The payment was received digitally.