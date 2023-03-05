Bengaluru: Homosexuality behind city bizman’s murder?

The killing of a 44-year-old businessman in western Bengaluru last week was likely motivated by a homosexual relationship. The victim and his alleged killer were in a homosexual relationship, which ran into trouble after the latter’s family decided to marry him off, police sources said.

Liyakath Ali Khan, who ran an advertisement printing agency, was found hacked to death in his newly built house at Nayandahalli around 2 am on Feb 28. His alleged killer, Ilyas Khan, 26, had tried to kill himself by overdosing on thyroid pills.

Preliminary investigations showed a financial dispute was the most likely motive for the murder.

Ilyas, a construction worker from JJ Nagar, is believed to have smashed Liyakath’s head with a hammer. He escaped to his house and attempted suicide. His parents took him to a hospital. He was eventually taken to Victoria Hospital where he is in ICU. He may be discharged on Monday.

Police sources said Ilyas opened up to them on Friday about his relationship with Liyakath and how he had hit him with a hammer.

Ilyas’ family wanted him to get married. He dilly-dallied but came around eventually. The family recently found a bride for him and was planning an early engagement.

He left home around 5 am on Feb 27, saying he would get the evil eye removed from his aunt.

He returned around 10.30 pm and told his father that he was feeling nauseous. He popped some pills, saying they were for a gastric problem and moved into his room.

The next morning, his father found him writhing in pain.

Suspecting that his son had tried to kill himself, he filed a police complaint. He told police that Ilyas had known Liyakath for three years and would spend most of his time with him.

Quizzed by his father about his close relationship with Liyakath, Ilyas said the latter was his gym partner, sources said.

Speaking to DH, the father said Ilyas told the police that his relationship turned sour and he hit Liyakath with a hammer.

In his complaint, Liyakath’s 17-year-old son had named three suspects, including Ilyas. Police will question Ilyas once he’s discharged from the hospital.