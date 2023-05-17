Bengaluru: Husband, domestic help save woman from muggers

B'luru: Husband, domestic help save woman from muggers

Based on Dhanashree’s complaint, police have taken up a case of attempted robbery and launched a manhunt for the suspects

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2023, 02:05 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 03:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A two-member gang attempted to rob a woman in front of her house on McPherson Road in Cook Town, but she was rescued by her husband and domestic help.

Dhanashree Balasubramanium, 26, stated in a police complaint that she was walking near her house around 5.30 pm when an auto-rickshaw pulled over on the roadside. One of the two passengers alighted from the vehicle carrying a metal object and tried to attack Dhanashree in a bid to rob her purse.

He had covered his face with a handkerchief. When Dhanashree tried to walk away from him, he made repeated attempts to rob her. Meanwhile, Dhanashree’s domestic help and her husband rescued her. The suspects escaped from the spot. The incident was caught on camera and the footage has gone viral.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
theft

