Bengaluru: Labourer stabbed to death for blackmailing woman

A gang killed a 47-year-old labourer who had harassed a woman to continue their extramarital affair.

The RMC Yard police have arrested Papamma, 50, and her nephew Narasimaiah, residents of Buddha Nagar in Nandini Layout.

On Sunday evening, Narasimaiah and two of his friends confronted the deceased Umapathi in the RMC Yard market and stabbed him in the chest and stomach, police said. They have detained Narasimaiah’s friends for questioning.

Papamma has been arrested for instigating Narasimaiah to teach Umapathi a lesson for harassing her younger sister with whom he was having an affair, police added.

A Tamil Nadu native and resident of Shankaranagar (Nandini Layout), Umapathi was romantically involved with Papamma's sister who was separated from her husband and was working at the onion market in RMC Yard. She wanted to end the affair two years later since her children had grown up and she did not want her actions to affect their future.

Not wanting to let go, Umapathi visited her house drunk and harassed her and did not stop even after she shifted to Buddha Nagar close to Papamma’s house.

On the night of April 22, Umapathi went to her house and blackmailed her by claiming that he possessed her private photos and videos, which he threatened to post on social media and share with others.

She informed Papamma, who set up her nephew and his friends to teach Umapathi a lesson.

Umapathi died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning, police said.