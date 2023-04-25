Man stabbed to death for blackmailing woman in B'luru

Bengaluru: Labourer stabbed to death for blackmailing woman

A gang killed a 47-year-old labourer who had harassed a woman to continue their extramarital affair

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 03:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gang killed a 47-year-old labourer who had harassed a woman to continue their extramarital affair.

The RMC Yard police have arrested Papamma, 50, and her nephew Narasimaiah, residents of Buddha Nagar in Nandini Layout.

On Sunday evening, Narasimaiah and two of his friends confronted the deceased Umapathi in the RMC Yard market and stabbed him in the chest and stomach, police said. They have detained Narasimaiah’s friends for questioning.

Also Read | Man kills lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru, arrested

Papamma has been arrested for instigating Narasimaiah to teach Umapathi a lesson for harassing her younger sister with whom he was having an affair, police added.

A Tamil Nadu native and resident of Shankaranagar (Nandini Layout), Umapathi was romantically involved with Papamma's sister who was separated from her husband and was working at the onion market in RMC Yard. She wanted to end the affair two years later since her children had grown up and she did not want her actions to affect their future.

Not wanting to let go, Umapathi visited her house drunk and harassed her and did not stop even after she shifted to Buddha Nagar close to Papamma’s house.

On the night of April 22, Umapathi went to her house and blackmailed her by claiming that he possessed her private photos and videos, which he threatened to post on social media and share with others.  

She informed Papamma, who set up her nephew and his friends to teach Umapathi a lesson.

Umapathi died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning, police said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
murder
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 