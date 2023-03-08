Locals catch man who robbed couple at night in B'luru

Bengaluru: Locals catch man who robbed couple near their home in the dead of night

Police have arrested the suspect — Imran Sharif, 24, a DJ Halli resident,  believed to be involved in at least six cases of robbery and theft

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 04:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man trying to flee after robbing a couple in the dead of night was chased down by local residents and handed over to the police. 

Police have arrested the suspect — Imran Sharif, 24, a DJ Halli resident,  believed to be involved in at least six cases of robbery and theft. 

Police said Sharif targeted Sangeeta Kumari, 27, when she and her husband Krishna Dio Roy had just alighted from an auto-rickshaw near their home on Swamy Mudaliar Street, Shivajinagar, around 2.30 am on March 5. 

The couple had to get down a street before because the road to their home is too narrow for an auto to pass through. 

As the couple walked home, a scooter rider followed them and came breathing down their necks. 

Before the couple could realise what he was up to, he pulled out a knife and demanded that they part with their mobile phones, cash and other valuables. 

A frightened Sangeeta screamed for help. The robber tried to stab her in the abdomen.

She tried to dodge the attack but ended up receiving the gash on her hand. The robber snatched Rs 1,000 from her and then tried to attack Roy. 

“When he attacked us, I caught him by the shirt and my wife tried to pin his hand with the knife,” Roy told DH

Roy then shouted at the top of his lungs for help, drawing local residents. They came running out and chased down the mugger. 

All this happened in a matter of seconds. 

The residents then called the police, and a Hoysala patrol car arrived soon after. The suspect was taken to the police station. 

A police officer said Sharif had been arrested and sent to jail.

“Had the couple not put up resistance, he might have escaped. We appreciate their efforts in standing up to the robber,” the officer added. 

