Bengaluru man abducts, sets nephew ablaze over affair with his daughter

A college student is battling for his life after being abducted and set on fire allegedly by his uncle. He suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Shashank, 18, was doused in petrol and set on fire by seven of his relatives in Ramanagar district on Saturday, according to police.

Shashank was said to be in a relationship with his cousin, infuriating her father, Manu. He vowed to deter Shashank at any cost.

Shashank, a first-year computer science engineering student, went to college in RR Nagar at 8.45 am on Saturday but discovered that classes had been cancelled for the day. So, he walked out of campus to go back home.

Also Read | Accused in Bengaluru abduction drama caught within 12 hours

Around 9.30 am, a Toyota Innova pulled over next to him, and Manu forced him into the car. The group gagged and blindfolded him. He was then taken to a vacant plot near the Kaniminike toll plaza of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and badly beaten up.

A few minutes later, the group doused him in petrol and set him on fire. The group drove off as Shashank writhed in pain. He somehow managed to contact his relatives, who arrived at the spot and took him to the hospital by ambulance.

Based on Shashank's complaint, Kumbalgodu police filed an FIR under IPC sections dealing with attempted murder, kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt, and unlawful assembly.

Shashank's father Ranganath told reporters that Manu had visited their house earlier and assaulted his son (Shashank) in the presence of all their family members.

Ranganath had tried to dissuade Shashank from pursuing the relationship, saying she was like his sister.