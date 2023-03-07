Bengaluru: Man arrested, 5 stolen two-wheelers recovered

Jnanabharathi police arrested a 28-year-old man who was lifting two-wheelers in the city. The accused Prabhudeva, a resident of Kammanahalli near Sri Devi Karumariamman Temple, Kullappa Circle, stole two-wheelers after breaking their handle locks.

He was taken into custody on Sunday and charged under IPC 379 (punishment for theft).

Prabhudeva admitted to lifting five two-wheelers, the cases of which were registered in the Jnanabharathi (2), Kengeri (1), Kalasipalyam (1), and Girinagar (1) police stations.

Two of the vehicles were found at his house and the rest were parked elsewhere. The recovered two-wheelers are worth nearly Rs 3 lakh.