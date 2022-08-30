Bengaluru: Man arrested for stabbing sister's boyfriend 

A 22-year-old man was arrested for trying to kill his sister's boyfriend in eastern Bengaluru on Saturday, police said.

Prabhakar, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, has been arrested. The injured persons are Charles Ronaldo aka Roshan, 21, of Vijinapura, and his friend Ajith, 25, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar.

Police said Ronaldo was in love with Prabhakar’s younger sister for the last few months. After learning about their relationship, Prabhakar warned Ronaldo to stay away from his sister. He also threatened to kill him if he continues to love or meet his sister.

Ronaldo didn't heed his warning. He and Prabhakar's sister and a few of his friends visited Cubbon Park on August 26, after spending some time and later went to Old Madras Road in Baiyappanahalli. Prabhakar noticed Ronaldo along with his sister. He pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ronaldo in the head. His friend Ajith intervened and tried to rescue Ronaldo. In a fit of rage, Prabhakar stabbed Ajith in the abdomen and head. Then Prabhakar fled from the spot.

Both the injured persons were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Based on their statement, the Baiyappanahalli Police have registered a case with charges of attempted murder and arrested Prabhakar on Sunday.