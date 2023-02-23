Bengaluru man assaults driver, unleashes dog for demanding pending salary

A 34-year-old man in Bengaluru has alleged that his employer unleashed a pet dog on him when he asked for his pending salary.

High Grounds police have received a complaint from Ananda R, a driver employed by local businessman Sanjay Lohiya. Ananda has named Sanjay, his wife Neeta, and another person named Jacky Khalil as the subjects of the complaint. The trio live in an apartment near Basaveshwara Circle.

Ananda, who resides in Indira Colony, filed a police complaint accusing his former employer, Lohiya, of not paying his salary. Ananda told police that he was employed as a driver-office staff with Lohiya from November 2022 to January 2023, but he was not paid his salary despite repeated requests.

When Ananda approached him for the pending salary on January 23, Lohiya allegedly shoved him from the house and unleashed the family dog on him. Ananda, who received treatment at KC General Hospital for a dog bite on his left leg, said Khalil fought with him on Lohiya’s behalf. Ananda is urging the police to recover his unpaid salary from Lohiya and have him compensate his medical expenses.

Ananda told DH that he was offered a monthly salary of Rs 35,000, but trouble began with Sanjay’s family due to his inability to speak Hindi fluently.

“From the day I started work, I was bitten thrice by the dog. Once, they gave money for my treatment in a private hospital. All I want is my salary and reimbursement of my treatment expenses,” he said.

Ananda stated that before filing a police complaint, he sought assistance from the drivers’ association and even approached the Chief Minister’s Office.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against Lohiya, Neeta and Khalil under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to animals, and Section 92 K of the Karnataka Police Act for negligently unleashing an animal that causes danger, injury, alarm or annoyance to the public, or incites an attack on any person or animal.

When DH got in touch, Lohiya refused to speak to this reporter.