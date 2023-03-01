Bengaluru: Man attacked for questioning wheelies in residential area

A 28-year-old man says he was brutally attacked by a five-member group after he asked them to stop performing wheelies near his house.

The group got into a fight with Kiran N and attacked him with lethal weapons, according to a police complaint.

Kiran, of Byraveshwara Nagar in Moodalapalya, West Bengaluru, works for a private firm in Sunkadakatte.

On February 19, around 7 pm, he was washing his bike outside his house when one of his former friends Sanjay and others passed by and looked at him “furiously”.

After two minutes, four men, aged under 20, rode up on two two-wheelers, doing wheelies. Fearing that their acts might put residents in danger, Kiran confronted them and asked why they were doing wheelies in a residential area.

Abused, thrashed

The youths pulled over, walked up to Kiran and allegedly abused him. They asked Kiran who he was to question them and then hit him on the shoulder with a lethal weapon. As Kiran collapsed, the youths attacked him again on the head, forehead and back.

“When I almost lost consciousness, I saw Sanjay kicking me and others hitting me with lethal weapons,” Kiran told DH.

Other residents were scared to stop the attackers, who left soon after, Kiran said. His family took him to a hospital where doctors put stitches on his head and forehead.

Kiran said: “Youths do wheelies and carry lethal weapons to attack people. I don’t know what’s happening. I suspect my ex-friend was behind the attack. He must have used the young boys to attack me.”

Kiran is recovering from his injuries and is out of danger.

Based on Kiran’s complaint, Chandra Layout police have taken up a case and are trying to trace the attackers.

A police officer said Sanjay and Kiran were friends earlier but had fallen out after a fight four years ago. They have stopped talking to each other, he added.

The attackers are residents of Moodalapalya, the officer said, adding that they will take necessary action against them.