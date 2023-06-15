Bengaluru: Man bludgeons alcoholic father to death with stone pestle, arrested

A 26-year-old man was apprehended by the police after he brutally murdered his 50-year-old father with a stone pestle during an argument over alcoholism. The incident took place early on Thursday near Binnypet on Magadi Road.

The suspect, identified as Chetan G, a sweeper, initially took his injured father to the hospital and told doctors that his father had sustained injuries from a fall. However, police were alerted to the death of the victim, Gangaraju S, a painter, by neighbors at around 7.30 am.

Read | Bengaluru: Waterlogged underpass slows down traffic on Panathur, Balagere roads

The deceased, Gangaraju, had a history of alcoholism and irregular work patterns. The strained relationship between Chetan and his father often led to confrontations. On the night of the incident, a heated argument ensued after a drunken Gangaraju returned home late. The neighbors reported hearing the family fighting until the early hours of the morning. At 2.30 am, Gangaraju chose to sleep outside the house on the ground floor, where Chetan struck his father's head with the pestle.

His neighbor Mumtaz, who was offering namaaz at 4.45 am, witnessed Chetan throwing the pestle at his father's head. However, Chetan claimed that an unidentified person had attacked his father and fled. Later, he confessed to the crime.

Despite Mumtaz's insistence on involving the police, Chetan failed to contact them until 5.45 am. The family, along with Gangaraju's lifeless body, eventually arrived at Victoria Hospital around 6.15 am in an auto-rickshaw. The police were alerted to the incident by concerned neighbors, and Chetan was subsequently taken into custody.