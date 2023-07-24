Bengaluru man, burgling homes since he was 10, arrested; named in 17 cases

Police have arrested a 29-year-old habitual offender for burgling a provision store in Prakash Nagar, North Bengaluru. They have confiscated gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh from him.
The arrested person is Rafeeq, a resident of KR Puram. A case was registered against him at the Rajajinagar police station on June 18 for breaking into a grocery store and stealing Rs 50,000.
Police sources said that the suspect was arrested by the Kunigal police and had come out on bail two months ago.
“He didn’t attend the court hearings and was again involved in stealing. He has been a habitual offender since he was 10 years old," the officer said.
The officer noted that the suspect used to break into shops and independent houses around 1 am and steal money kept in lockers.
Multiple cases of burglaries have been registered against him at Peenya, Girinagar, Cubbon Park, KR Puram, Banashankari, Amruthahalli, and Chandra Layout police stations in the city. In addition to that, the same case has been registered in Chitradurga, Mandya, Kunigal and Chikkamagalur as well. He has 17 cases against him across these stations.
An FIR has been filed at the Rajajinagar police station under IPC sections 380 (punishment for theft in dwelling house) and 457 (punishment for housebreaking by night).
