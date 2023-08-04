Bengaluru man chews estranged wife's finger during violent fight

A man allegedly bit his estranged wife's finger and then chewed a part of it in a bizarre case of marital discord in southern Bengaluru's Konanakunte.

Police said Vijay Kumar sank his teeth into his wife Pushpa's left index finger as the couple engaged in a violent fight on July 28.

Pushpa grabbed her husband's neck during the fight. In a desperate attempt to save himself, he bit hard into her left-index finger, causing a deep gash in it. He then chewed a part of the finger, police said.

Kumar then attacked his son, Darshan, as he tried to rescue his mother. He is alleged to have threatened to get his son killed by goons.

Police have arrested Kumar for criminal intimidation, domestic violence and voluntarily causing hurt based on Pushpa's complaint.

A police officer from the Konanakunte police station said the couple had been married for 23 years but had been living separately. Pushpa left her husband to live with her son in a separate house because Kumar used to harass her mentally and physically, the officer said.

Kumar had been trying to win her back but she didn't relent. Around 4 pm on July 28, he stormed into her home at Sarathi Nagar, Kothanur, and demanded that she come back to him.