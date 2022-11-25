Bengaluru man dies during sex, body dumped on roadside

Bengaluru man dies during sex, body dumped on roadside

The accused have confessed that they dumped his body out of fear of getting caught

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 25 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An investigation into the death of a 67-year-old man whose body was found on the roadside in Bengaluru has revealed that he died while having sex with his domestic help, police said on Friday.

The police probe revealed that the domestic help, who was the victim's lover, disposed the man's body covering it with a bed sheet and plastic cover with the help of her husband and brother.

The accused have confessed that they dumped his body out of fear of getting caught.

According to police, the body of Balasubramanian from J P Nagar, was recovered from the roadside on November 17.

The police after initiating probe found that he had left his house the previous day.

He had gone out with his grandson. After dropping him to badminton class, he called up his family members and told that he would come to house late but never returned.

The man's family had lodged a missing complaint with the Subramanyanagar police station.

The police tracked his movements and found that he had gone to his lover's house. However, while having sex, he developed chest pain and died of a heart attack.

Police said that the victim had undergone an angioplasty surgery last year.

The police have detained the accused and are questioning them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Death

What's Brewing

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

 