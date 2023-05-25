Bengaluru man falls to death; cops pushed him, says family

A 28-year-old man died when he fell from the fourth floor of a building around 3 pm on Wednesday.

A team from the Bommanahalli police station was out to nab Mohammed Tahir Hussain in connection with an attempt-to-murder case when the incident occurred.

The policemen and the complainant pushed him from the building, according to Hussain’s family.

Hussain had allegedly threatened a woman with a machete two days ago and on Wednesday, attempted to assault her with lethal weapons. She managed to escape and told her father that Hussain had been troubling her for the past couple of days.

The father then lodged a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

The Bommanahalli police registered an attempt-to-murder case against Hussain and went to his house with the complainant.

A senior policeman said Hussain was clambering down the building on seeing the policemen. He sustained severe injuries and died. However, his parents allege the policemen assaulted Hussain and pushed him from the fourth floor.