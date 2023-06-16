Bengaluru: Man forcefully has sex with woman promising marriage, later absconds

Police are searching for a 40-year-old man accused of cheating a 36-year-old woman by having sex with her promising marriage.

Kumari (name changed), a resident of South-East Bengaluru and working with a private firm, filed a complaint with the Bandepalya police. She stated that she had created a profile on a matrimonial site and received a message from Naresh (name changed), who claimed to be in the fuel station business in Electronics City, on March 25 last year.

Naresh expressed interest in marrying Kumari, and they exchanged numbers, communicating through texts and phone calls. They met in a restaurant on May 28 and, after getting to know each other, agreed to get married.

Naresh gained Kumari's trust and began visiting her at home. On April 4, he went to Kumari’s house claiming to be unwell and asked if he could rest. While Kumari slept in the hall, Naresh went into the bedroom. During the night, as Kumari was asleep, he attempted to have sex with her.

When Kumari objected, stating she would not engage in a physical relationship until they were married, he ignored her protests and forced himself on her. Kumari cried due to bleeding and begged him to stop, but he ignored her pleas. Asking her not to reveal the incident to anyone, Naresh promised to introduce Kumari to his parents and bring them to her house in a week.

However, he began avoiding her, although they remained in contact until last month. During this time, he also borrowed money from her.

Kumari demanded that he fulfil his promise to marry her since he had already abused her. Naresh refused and ceased all communication for a month. She decided to file a complaint.

A senior officer said the accused person is from North Karnataka, and his mobile phone is currently switched off. Police are actively trying to locate him.

A case has been registered against Naresh under IPC Sections 377 (voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating).