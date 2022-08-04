Bengaluru man held for killing friend over bar brawl

The Indiranagar Police have arrested a 30-year-old man employed in an LPG supplier agency in connection with the death of a man following a bar brawl on July 29.

Prakash L, 28, a cab driver and resident of Appareddy Palya in Indiranagar, had died following an alleged fight over bill payment at a bar on Double Road in Indiranagar. Police arrested Manjunath alias Chikka, a resident of Indiranagar and a friend of Prakash, and are tracking his associates, including one person identified as Jai Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said Prakash and the accused persons had clashed over the payment of a bill at a bar.

Prakash was partying with his friends at Temptation Bar and Restaurant at around 10.30 pm, on July 29. His friend Manjunath and Jai Kumar were at the same bar with another group of people. In a statement recorded by the police, Prakash said Manjunath had a fight with the bar cashier in connection with payment of a bill. Prakash asked Manjunath not to fight and asked him to pay the bill and leave.

Incensed over Prakash's interference, Manjunath and Kumar followed Prakash -- who was on his motorbike -- near Doopanahalli Arch at around 11 pm and intercepted him. Following an altercation, they stabbed Prakash with a knife in his abdomen. He died while undergoing treatment in Bowring Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder and has now changed it to a murder case.