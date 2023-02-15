Bengaluru: Man held for setting jeweller on fire

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Girinagar police for allegedly setting a 63-year-old jeweller on fire on Sunday after he refused to pay him hafta.

The police arrested Basavaraj alias Basava, a resident of Kengeri, on Monday. He was working as a driver and is currently unemployed. The injured is Beruram Jain, who runs Santhosh Banker and Tulasi Jewels at Muneshwara Block in Girinagar.

Basava was arrested under charges of attempt to murder and extortion based on a complaint filed by Jain’s son Rajesh. Basava was remanded to judicial custody.