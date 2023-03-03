Bengaluru: Man killed in assault over urinating incident, one arrested

A man was killed and three others injured following a scuffle in Gandhinagar in the early hours of Wednesday. Upparpet police arrested a 23-year-old hotel employee, Mohammad Tehsin, in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (35). The injured men are Kencha, 28, Ravi, 30, and Shankar, 42. Kencha is said to be critical. The four men used to collect plastic bottles from commercial establishments in the Majestic area and sell them to scrap dealers.

Police said that the four men were sleeping in front of a hotel, in a passage between Janatha Lodge and Rajani Bar in Kapaligalli, in Gandhinagar. Around 1.30 am, Tehsin who works in a hotel around 50 metres from the passage, came to the passage and urinated without noticing the four sleeping men. The men woke up, assaulted Tehsin and chased him away.

Tehsin returned to the spot around 3.30 am with a wooden log and attacked the men. He fled the spot, leaving them with severe injuries.

At 10 am, Shafeeq Ahamed, the owner of the hotel, found Sandeep and Kencha unconscious, while Ravi and Shankar were in the passage uncertain about what to do. Ahamed learned about the attack and rushed all four to Victoria Hospital where Sandeep succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police collected the details of the incident and zeroed in on Tehsin.