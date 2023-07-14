Bengaluru man kills estranged wife living with lover, abducts daughter

B'luru man kills wife living with lover, abducts child

The woman, Bharathi, was found murdered on Wednesday night. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 14 2023, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 03:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in rural Bengaluru have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife and kidnapping his daughter. 

Police said 27-year-old Bharathi, a native of Chikkadalavatta in Tumakuru's Madhugiri taluk, had left her husband Harish and was living with her daughter and partner Gangaraj at Kolur village, near Doddballapur. Gangaraj is from the same village as Bharathi. 

Police investigations showed that Harish had come to Kolur to find his daughter and estranged wife. Following a heated argument, he allegedly killed Bharathi and took the daughter to Chikkadalavatta.

After the murder came to light, Gangaraj told locals that he was Bharathi's husband, resulting in confusion about the child's fate. Police investigations, however, revealed that Bharathi was married to Harish, who killed her because she was living with Gangaraj, sources said. 

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
murder
Crime

