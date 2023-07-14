Bengaluru man kills estranged wife living with lover, abducts daughter

Police in rural Bengaluru have arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife and kidnapping his daughter.

Police said 27-year-old Bharathi, a native of Chikkadalavatta in Tumakuru's Madhugiri taluk, had left her husband Harish and was living with her daughter and partner Gangaraj at Kolur village, near Doddballapur. Gangaraj is from the same village as Bharathi.

Bharathi was found murdered in the Kolur house on Wednesday night.

Police investigations showed that Harish had come to Kolur to find his daughter and estranged wife. Following a heated argument, he allegedly killed Bharathi and took the daughter to Chikkadalavatta.

After the murder came to light, Gangaraj told locals that he was Bharathi's husband, resulting in confusion about the child's fate. Police investigations, however, revealed that Bharathi was married to Harish, who killed her because she was living with Gangaraj, sources said.