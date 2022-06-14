Bengaluru: Man kills lover with pillow, asks wife to check on her

A 25-year-old man is on the run after killing his wife’s friend with whom he had an affair, police said.

The 22-year-old deceased woman Deepa Padan has been a childhood friend of Deenamati aka Dipali and was living near HAL although they worked in different stores.

Despite being married to an infant, Deepa developed a relationship with Dipali’s husband Anmol Ratan Kandar, employed in a footwear store. Deepa’s husband works in Gujarat. All of them hail from Odisha.

The affair was progressing smoothly until last month Anmol caught Deepa with another man. He asked her to stay away from him, but Deepa ignored his warnings. Anmol decided to murder Deepa.

Going by his plan, he took Deepa to a lodge near the Yeshwantpur railway station on June 9 evening. He brought food and both ate around 9 pm. When they got intimate, Anmol smothered her with a pillow. He spent an hour in the room before locking and leaving the lodge.

Anmol went to a bar, drank, and went home at 5 am on June 10 morning.

He confessed to his wife about killing Deepa, his affair with her and his objections to her getting close to another man.

He also told Dipali that he was not sure if Deepa was dead since he was drunk when he smothered her. He asked her to visit the lodge and find out if Deepa was alive and blame the lodge staff if she was dead.

Dipali followed Anmol’s instructions and visited the lodge, the time Anmol used to pack his bags and disappear.

Dipali visited the lodge and told the manager she had come to meet her friend in room number 205. The receptionist sent a helper with her. They did not get a response while knocking the door, which opened when they pushed. Inside, Deepa was found dead frothing and bleeding from her mouth.

Feigning ignorance, Dipali blamed the lodge staff for the murder.

The staff reported the murder to the Yeshwantpur police. Although Dipali initially held the staff responsible for her friend’s murder, she buckled under pressure and told the truth.

WhatsApp status: ‘I killed Deepa’

Police made Dipali call her husband and summoned him. He switched off his phone and later posted a WhatsApp status: ‘I killed Deepa’.

Abdul Rasheed A, the lodge owner, lodged a complaint. A police team is hunting for Anmol.