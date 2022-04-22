Bengaluru man kills wife, locks up house and flees; body found 3 days later

A 37-year-old man allegedly smothered his wife, locked the house and took flight. Her highly decomposed body was found three days later.

The horrendous incident was reported from Kaveripura 13 Cross, West Bengaluru.

Police said Ashok, a car driver, quarrelled with his wife Vanajakshi on Sunday night. The bone of contention was Ashok’s suspicion that she was having an affair with someone at a garment factory where she worked. The quarrel turned violent and Ashok strangled her. As she lay dead, he just locked the house and fled. The body was discovered on Wednesday evening after neighbours noticed a foul smell from the house and called the police.

Police traced Ashok to Agalakote in Magadi taluk and arrested him for murder.

Police said Ashok and Vanajakshi, married for over 14 years, often quarrelled because he suspected she was having an affair. He always found her busy on the phone, talking or texting. That he stayed away from home most of the time because of his work only strengthened his suspicions.

Just a week ago before the murder, Ashok turned on the automatic call recording feature in her phone to find out whom she was talking to. He later listened to the recordings and discovered she had spoken to someone in detail. He fought with her. Vanajakshi promised to stop talking to that person.

On Sunday evening, as he returned home, Ashok overheard Vanajakshi talking to someone over the phone. He got angry and picked a fight with her. She argued with him and vowed to keep talking to that person. In a fit of rage, Ashok strangled her.

The couple’s three children were in their home village in Vijayapura when the incident took place.

