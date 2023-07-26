Bengaluru man kills wife, stages suicide

A 25-year-old man killed his wife and staged it as a suicide. Swift police investigation unravelled details that go beyond just a suspected suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Kenchamma (19), and the accused is Siddappa. They were married for six months.

Siddappa and Kenchamma had an altercation on Monday night at their home in 1st Block, HRBR Layout, which lasted through Tuesday morning, until 2.20 am. The argument between the couple grew stronger, prompting Kenchamma to hit her husband. Infuriated, Siddappa clasped Kenchamma’s neck. She died struggling to breathe.

A police officer said that Siddappa used to drink and fight with Kenchamma regularly. He was drunk on the night of the fight. He realised his mistake when the intoxication wore off, and he tried to cover it by disguising it as a suicide. But the police sensed something was off.

Siddappa was employed in a gas agency as a cylinder distributor. He was given a house for rent by the agency owner, and his wife worked at the owner's residence as a maid. Their fight wasn't overheard by the neighbours as it was raining.

The police, after learning the truth, called Kenchamma's cousin, who registered a complaint against Siddappa. An FIR has been filed at the Banaswadi police station under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).