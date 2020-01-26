Bengaluru: Man on way to service centre killed in hit-and-run

A 33-year-old man returning to a service centre on a scooter after his car broke down in the middle of the road was killed in a hit-and-run accident shortly after Saturday midnight.

Vishwanath R, a financial manager at a private company, had given his car for service on Saturday as he looked forward to an outing with wife Rekha on Sunday, police said. He picked up the car from the service centre on Saturday night and started to drive home to Ananth Nagar, Hosur Road, in southern Bengaluru.

On the way, he noticed some problem in the car and contacted the service centre. A man from the service centre later arrived at the spot and towed the car away. Vishwanath took a scooter and started to ride to the service centre. But as he neared the NTTF college around 12.15 am, an unidentified vehicle rear-ended him.

The moment he fell on the road, the vehicle ran him over, crushing his head and killing him instantly.

A police officer said they were reviewing CCTV footage for clues about the car driver.