Bengaluru: Man poses as customer, drives off with scooter on pretext of test ride

A man posed as a prospective customer and rode off with a scooter on the pretext of a test ride. The incident happened at Haiku Honda, Old Airport Road, Domlur, on October 22.

According to a police complaint filed by Vishnu Pratap Singh, who works at the showroom, a man in his 30s walked in around 10.20 am, posing as a customer. He told the staff that he is interested in buying a Honda Activa scooter and asked for a test ride of the latest model.

Singh directed him to a scooter (KA 03/KD 1221), which is reserved for test rides. The man took the scooter for a ride and disappeared. Singh waited for his return and later informed his seniors. The staff’s efforts to find him in the surrounding areas didn’t bear fruit.

Singh and other staffers went to the police station around 1 pm and filed a complaint. Singh said that the conman spoke the local language, and has submitted CCTV footage to the police.

Halasuru police have registered a case of cheating under IPC Section 420 and are making efforts to trace the conman.