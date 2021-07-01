Man says he lost Rs 3.5 cr while trying to buy Bitcoin

Bengaluru man says he lost Rs 3.5 crore while trying to buy Bitcoin through 'dealer'

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 02:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 37-year-old man says he lost as much as Rs 3.5 crore while trying to buy Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, through a dubious dealer. 

JP Nagar resident Gowtham P K said he paid the money to Krunal Anoor Chandarana, said to be a cryptocurrency dealer. 

Gowtham was introduced to Chandarana by a friend named Ramesh T V. It was Ramesh's supposed riches in the cryptocurrency trade that had attracted Gowtham to the field. 

Amazed by the high returns that cryptocurrencies offer, Gowtham decided to invest in the trade and asked Ramesh for tips. Ramesh told him that he doesn't know much about cryptocurrency trading and instead takes the help of Chandarana. He spoke highly of Chandarana and introduced Gowtham to him. 

Gowtham eventually paid Chandarana around Rs 3.5 crore via multiple bank transfers. But Chandarana neither gave him any cryptocurrency holding nor returned the money. He also avoided both Ramesh and Gowtham, and is presently on the run. 

Gowtham has filed a complaint with South CEN Crime police and sought action against Chandarana. 

Police have opened a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act based on Gowtham's complaint and are looking out for Chandarana, an officer said. 

Bitcoin
Bengaluru
Karnataka

