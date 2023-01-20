Bengaluru: Man spots scooter thief on neighbour's CCTV, returns to find bike also stolen

Man spots scooter thief on CCTV, his bike also stolen

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

In a strange case, thieves stole a man’s scooter and motorcycle on consecutive days. 

On the first day, they stole his scooter and the next day his bike, when he was busy searching for the stolen scooter at a neighbour’s house.

Suresh, 38, of KEB Layout in Kathriguppe, Banashankari 3rd Stage, has filed a police complaint.

Suresh, a KMF milk distributor, owned a Honda Activa and a Hero Splendor Plus. He used to park them on the footpath outside his house. He used one vehicle to distribute milk to shops.

Around 9 pm on January 4, he parked both vehicles and went into the house. He came out around 9.45 pm to find his scooter missing. 

Suresh went to the police the next morning and said he would file a complaint later that day.

Around 6 pm, he went to his neighbour’s house to check the CCTV footage of the vehicle lifter. In the previous day’s recording, they saw a man pushing away the scooter for some distance and later starting it using a key.

Suresh took the footage and walked out of his neighbour’s house around 7 pm to find his bike parked in the same place stolen.

“I was heartbroken. I searched the surrounding area but in vain. I returned to my neighbour’s house and checked the footage. We found two people standing on the corner of the road. One walked to my bike and pushed it for some distance and later started it using a key,” Suresh said.

He suspects a former employee who had been using the vehicles. Suresh suspects he would have got spare keys for both two-wheelers.

Chennammanakere Achukattu police have taken up a case of theft. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.

