Bengaluru man stabbed by childhood friend over Rs 50

A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his childhood friend in a fit of rage during a fight over Rs 50 near Kurubarahalli Circle of Basaveshwaranagar in West Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shivamadhu KC, a resident of Muneshwara Layout in Laggere while the accused has been identified as Shantha Kumar of Jai Maruthi Nagar near Kurubarahalli.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that Shivamadhu and Kumar were fighting over Rs 50 when Kumar pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shivamadhu twice on the chest after which he escaped.

Shivamadhu and Kumar along with two other friends, identified as Sharan and Praveen, had been to a cyber centre on the first floor of a commercial building in Kurubarahalli Circle to get some print-outs. Shivamadhu and Kumar went to the cyber centre while Sharan and Praveen waited for them on the roadside.

Around 7.15 pm, Kumar asked Shivamadhu to give him some money. Shivamadhu reportedly told Kumar he doesn't have any. Kumar then took Rs 50 from Shivamadhu's pocket which led to a heated argument between the duo. Shivamadhu asked Kumar to return his money and in a fit of rage, Kumar pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shivamadhu on the left side of his chest when they were on the stairs between the ground and first floor.

When Sharan and Praveen rushed to the spot, Kumar had managed to escape. A severely injured Shivamadhu collapsed on the stairs. The other two friends rushed Shivamadhu to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Shivamadhu's elder brother Siddaraju, in his complaint, told police that around 8.05 pm, he received a call from his mother Ambuja about the incident. He along with his father Channappa and mother rushed to the hospital and found Shivamadhu dead.

Sharan informed Siddaraju that Kumar stabbed Shivamadhu to death while fighting for Rs 50. Siddaraju suspects that his brother could have been killed for Rs 50 or some other reason.

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said, "We have taken up a case of murder at Basaveshwaranagar police station and efforts are on to nab the accused on the run."

A senior officer said, both Shivamadhu and Kumar have been close friends since childhood. They didn't have any enmity according to their other friends. "Once we catch Kumar, we will know more details," the officer said

The friends had gathered in a playground in the evening and spent some time before going to the cyber centre, police said. Shivamadhu was an autorickshaw driver by profession while Kumar is a delivery boy for a food delivery company.