Bengaluru: Man steals Rs 14L from temple's donation boxes  

An unidentified man stole Rs 14 lakh from the cash donation boxes in Sri Srinivasa temple in A Sector, Yelahanka New Town, recently.

The miscreant broke open two boxes and escaped with the money. Yelahanka New Town police have registered a case of burglary and are making efforts to nab the suspect.

Police said there was a security guard deployed at the entrance of the temple. The priest had slept in a room on the temple premises.

On verifying CCTV camera footage from the temple, police found that a masked man had gained entry into the temple and had stolen the cash. Based on the clues available on the CCTV footage, police are making efforts to identify and arrest him.