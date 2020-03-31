Bengaluru: Medical store selling fake sanitisers raided

A case has been taken up against a medical store for selling fake hand sanitisers in the name of a branded company.

The Bellandur police have taken up the case against the medical store and are investigating as to who was manufacturing and supplying the fake products.

According to a complaint filed by Siddesh S (32), owner of a pharma company and a distributor in Karnataka for a Kerala-based firm, a few people were cashing in on the fear created by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Based on a tip-off that fake products of NAP were being sold in medical stores, he went to Balaji Medicals in Radha Reddy Layout, Sarjapur Road, and asked for a hand sanitiser.

The shopkeeper gave him a 500 ml bottle for Rs 610.

Siddesh was certain that the product is fake but was sold under the NAP logo, name and licence. He took the bottle to the Bellandur police and filed a

complaint.

An investigating officer said a case has been registered under the Copyright Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and IPC Section 420 (cheating) against Balaji Medicals.