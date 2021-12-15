Bengaluru medical student held for sexually harassing woman, daughter

Amruthahalli police arrested a medical student for allegedly sexually harassing a 39-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter in Hebbal recently.

Bihar native Vijay Bharadwaj, 33, is pursuing postgraduation in medicine at a well-known college in the heart of the city. Kavya (name changed), a Banashankari resident, her daughter Sandhya (name changed) and her son Ravi (name changed) were returning home from Bengaluru Rural when the tyre of their SUV got punctured in Veerannapalya near Hebbal around 2 am on December 11.

Ravi was changing the tyre while Kavya and Sandhya were helping him. Vijay, who drove a car with a Delhi number plate, passed through the road and noticed the two women. He pulled over, walked up to Sandhya, and spoke obscenely. He asked her to get into his vehicle. When all three shouted at Vijay, he warned to take care of them on the way and left the place. The scared women quickly changed the tyre and proceeded home.

Vijay followed them up to Goraguntepalya and tried crashing into their vehicle multiple times. On finding some people near the Goraguntepalya junction, Kavya stopped and called the police. But before police could come, Vijay sped away at about 4 am. Kavya sat in the nearby RMC Yard police for a couple of hours and later drove home.

Using technical evidence and the car’s registration, police tracked down Vijay and arrested him.

