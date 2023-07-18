Bengaluru: Mentally unstable son bludgeons parents to death, flees crime scene

A 27-year-old mentally unstable man killed both his parents at their Kodigehalli residence on Monday night and fled, locking the house from outside. Neighbours who heard the screams of the dying stayed away: they thought it was a routine fight at home and remembered that they had been asked by the elderly couple not to intervene as that could only further anger their mentally unstable younger son.

The murders of Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) came to light on Tuesday morning. Their elder son, who lived separately at Thindlu in the adjoining area, asked his neighbours to check on his parents as they were not responding to his calls. When he was informed about the locked door, the elder son rushed home and found his parents dead in a pool of blood.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and the couple's younger son, Sharath (27). The family is originally from Talapady, a village near Ullal in Mangaluru.

Laxmi Prasad, DCP (north-east), told DH that the incident took place around 8 pm on Monday. Sajith, the elder son of the deceased, registered a complaint with regard to the double murder on Tuesday morning.

Another senior officer said that the accused was mentally unstable and used to regularly fight with his parents. The deceased had requested their neighbors not to interfere in their domestic disputes as it could have angered Sharath further.

“Around 8 pm on Monday, neighbours had heard shouting and wailing noises; however, no one went to the place as they were told not to visit during such times by the deceased,” the officer told DH.

The accused had struck his parents on their heads using a rod and had fled the scene. Sajith told police that his brother Sharath and parents stayed together. Sharath lived in a room on the first floor. He said that the accused fought with his parents regularly.

According to police, Sharath was unemployed and used to drink a lot. Shantha was a retired government employee and Bhaskar was a cashier in a canteen near their residence.

An FIR has been filed under the section of IPC section 302 (punishment for murder).