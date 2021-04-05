Bengaluru minor found dead on railway tracks, brother held

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on the railway tracks in Horamavu in the early hours of Monday, with the police arresting her brother for the murder.

Rani (name changed) lived in a shed with her mother and brother. Her brother killed her because she was pregnant.

Railway police said a resident of an apartment close to the tracks noticed a group of people disposing of a body between 1.30 am and 2 am. He reported the incident to the police control room.

Ramamurthynagar police removed the body from the track before a goods train was to pass by in the next five minutes. They then alerted the railway police.

The shed where the girl lived was located just 50 metres from the place where her body had been dumped. Her brother searched for her along with her mother and assumed that she must be with her friends in one of the other sheds. They decided to approach the police if she did not return in the morning.

An investigating officer from the Cantonment police, who had earlier detained and questioned some suspects, said the body has been sent for postmortem to determine if the girl had been sexually assaulted.