Bengaluru: Murder accused discharged from hospital, produced in court

Ilyas Khan, the accused in the murder of businessman Liyakat Ali Khan, was discharged from Victoria Hospital's ICU and produced before the court on Monday.

Last week, 44-year-old Liyakat was found hacked to death by his son at their new home in Nayandahalli.

Ilyas, 26, later attempted to kill himself by overdosing on thyroid pills and was admitted to the hospital.

Police sources said that the victim and the accused were in a homosexual relationship.

On February 28, they got into an argument following which Ilyas allegedly hit Liyakat on the head with a hammer and stabbed him with a pair of scissors. Ilyas reportedly returned home and popped some pills. His family admitted him to hospital the next morning.