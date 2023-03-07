Bengaluru: Murder accused produced in court

Bengaluru: Murder accused discharged from hospital, produced in court

Last week, 44-year-old Liyakat was found hacked to death by his son at their new home in Nayandahalli

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2023, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 03:00 ist
Liyakath Ali Khan. Credit: Special Arrangement

Ilyas Khan, the accused in the murder of businessman Liyakat Ali Khan, was discharged from Victoria Hospital's ICU and produced before the court on Monday.

Last week, 44-year-old Liyakat was found hacked to death by his son at their new home in Nayandahalli.

Ilyas, 26, later attempted to kill himself by overdosing on thyroid pills and was admitted to the hospital. 

Police sources said that the victim and the accused were in a homosexual relationship.

On February 28, they got into an argument following which Ilyas allegedly hit Liyakat on the head with a hammer and stabbed him with a pair of scissors. Ilyas reportedly returned home and popped some pills. His family admitted him to hospital the next morning. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Crime

What's Brewing

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

 