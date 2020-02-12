Bengaluru: Nalapad back in news with hit-and-run case

Mohammed Nalapad — who catapulted to national notoriety for brutally assaulting a youth in a Bengaluru pub in 2018 — is in trouble again.

Son of Shanthinagar Congress MLA N A Haris, Nalapad rammed his high-end Bentley car into a motorcycle, autorickshaw and a car on Sunday afternoon near Mehkri Circle, severely injuring the biker.

Based on eyewitness accounts, traffic police have issued a notice to Nalapad. After the incident, Nalapad’s bodyguard appeared before the police to surrender, stating that he was behind the wheel. But the police established that Nalapad was the one driving and responsible for the accident.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said the driver of the car had fled the scene soon after the accident.

“The next day, a man turned up at the police station claiming he was responsible for the accident. But after the accident, we had taken statements from eyewitnesses and collected CCTV camera footage and other evidence to show Nalapad was driving the car. A notice has been issued to him to appear for investigation,” said Ravikanthe Gowda.

Following the incident, Suhel, a resident of RT Nagar, who was driving his car and suffered minor injuries, had filed a complaint before Sadashiva Nagar traffic police station alleging that on around 2.30 pm on February 9, a Bentley was being driven at high speed and in a rash manner.

The speeding Bentley, which was coming from Hebbal and passing through Mehkri circle underpass, rammed into a motorcycle, car and an auto-rickshaw. The bike rider, Praful, fell on the road suffered injuries on his left leg and other parts of the body, the complaint said.

The auto-rickshaw suffered damage while woman passenger Sabiha and her six-year-old son were injured. Soon after the accident, the driver had fled the scene, allegedly in his friend’s car.

Right behind the Bentley, there were allegedly two vehicles, including a high-end unregistered car, which was being driven by Nalapad’s friends. After the accident, Nalapad is said to have escaped in one of the cars, eyewitnesses told the police, who suspect that they were racing on the KIA road.

Interestingly, the central government website ‘Vahaan’ shows that Bentley Continental GT with Telangana registration (TS 09-0009) belongs to Driven By You Mobili, a car rental company in Hyderabad. The luxury vehicle costs Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 5 crore in the market.

DH tried to contact Nalapad over the case but he was not reachable and his father NA Haris refused to comment.

When asked to comment by the media, Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said it was a “small accident” and law will take its course.