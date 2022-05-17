Bengaluru: NCB nabs drug peddler absconding since 2014

A drug peddler absconding since 2014 and declared an offender in a May 2013 case in which 15 kg Opium was seized, has finaly been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru on Monday.

The arrested, Mohamad Yunus (43), is a resident of Bolia Village, Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. He was caught at Kempegowda International Airport, while he was travelling from Indore to Bengaluru. "Yunus is a big-time drug supplier," Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, Bengaluru Zonal Unit told DH.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2013 case by the court and a proclamation order and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him on September 18, 2014.

A team of NCB officials from Bengaluru was sent to Mandsaur twice for four to five months to nab him. With the help of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan police, NCB officials collected details on him. His residing address and other details were ascertained by the team.

Learning of the NCB's move and after a proclamation order against him, Yunus was forced to come out of his hideout. NCB tracked his movements for months. Yunus kept changing his mobile phone number and residence to throw the officials off the scent.