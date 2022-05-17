Bengaluru: NCB nabs drug peddler absconding since 2014

Bengaluru: NCB nabs drug peddler absconding since 2014

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2013 case by the court and a proclamation order and a non-bailable warrant (NBW)

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • May 17 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 18:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A drug peddler absconding since 2014 and declared an offender in a May 2013 case in which 15 kg Opium was seized, has finaly been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru on Monday.

The arrested, Mohamad Yunus (43), is a resident of Bolia Village, Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. He was caught at Kempegowda International Airport, while he was travelling from Indore to Bengaluru. "Yunus is a big-time drug supplier," Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, Bengaluru Zonal Unit told DH.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2013 case by the court and a proclamation order and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him on September 18, 2014.

A team of NCB officials from Bengaluru was sent to Mandsaur twice for four to five months to nab him. With the help of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan police, NCB officials collected details on him. His residing address and other details were ascertained by the team.

Learning of the NCB's move and after a proclamation order against him, Yunus was forced to come out of his hideout. NCB tracked his movements for months. Yunus kept changing his mobile phone number and residence to throw the officials off the scent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCB
Bengaluru
Drugs
Crime

What's Brewing

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 