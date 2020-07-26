Bengaluru official in soup for 'siding with land mafia'

A former assistant commissioner of the Bengaluru North division faces suspension for "joining hands with land mafia and diverting land parcels worth crores of rupees to private parties".

N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, has written to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, recommending the immediate suspension of K Ranganath, who was assistant commissioner (Bengaluru North) from March 26 to June 26.

Ranganath investigated 116 cases, of which 15 were government ('gomala') land in Bengaluru North and Yelahanka taluks.

The letter gave details of the 15 files and noted the procedure was not followed in deciding the cases. "These cases pertain to government (gomala) land and the authenticity of the original documents needs to be checked for which report should be sought from the tahsildar concerned. However, no such procedure was followed in the above cases," the order stated.

Prasad stated the tahsildars of the two taluks can appeal against the decisions to the deputy commissioner.