Bengaluru: One arrested for selling oxygen cylinders in black

Besides dealing with the crisis triggered by the raging pandemic, police have to track down scamsters trying to make an extra buck from the dreadful situation.

Central Crime Branch officials raided an oxygen cylinder manufacturing company in Peenya on Friday evening and arrested an employee for the illegal sale of cylinders; he was selling cylinders in the black market for an exorbitant price.

The arrested has been identified as Ravi Kumar, 36, an employee of Siga Gases Pvt Ltd in the Peenya Industrial Area.

Based on credible information, CCB officials raided the company premises. Ravi was caught red-handed trying to sell two 47-litre cylinders for Rs 6,000. The government has fixed the rate at Rs 300 per cylinder.

Ravi has been booked for cheating under IPC Section 420, the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) and Essential Commodities Act. A case has been registered at the Peenya police station and investigation is on.