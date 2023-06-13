B'luru: Pedestrian dies after 2-wheeler knocks him down

Bengaluru: Pedestrian dies after 2-wheeler knocks him down

The victim was admitted to Victoria Hospital with serious head injuries where he succumbed on Sunday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 03:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 78-year-old pedestrian was killed after a two-wheeler knocked him down on Sunday morning. 

The victim, Jesudas, was crossing Mysuru Road near the BB Junction upper ramp around 7.30 am when he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler going towards the market. He was admitted to Victoria Hospital with serious head injuries. He died around 8 pm on Sunday.

The Chickpet traffic police have filed an FIR against the absconding rider under IPC Sections 279, 304(A) and 134 (A&B), and Section 187 of the IMV Act. They are combing through security footage and have created a team to investigate the accident.

