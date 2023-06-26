Bengaluru: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Dr Rajkumar Road

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bengaluru

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna
  • Jun 26 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 03:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Dr Rajkumar Road in northwestern Bengaluru on Sunday morning. 

Rajajinagar traffic police identified the victim as Krishnappa, in his 50s. He was struck by a car taking a U-turn as he was crossing the road. 

The accident occurred right across Mani Complex on Dr Rajkumar Road around 10.40 am. The impact of the accident was such that Krishnappa suffered severe injuries to his head and ribs, and bled to death on the spot. 

Rajajinagar traffic police suspected that although the driver wasn't speeding after taking the turn, he was negligent and didn't notice the victim crossing the road. 

Krishnappa was a resident of Prakash Nagar and worked in a scrapyard. His relatives are yet to be identified and contacted, police said. 

The traffic police detained the accused driver and seized the vehicle. 

