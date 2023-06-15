Bengaluru: Pedestrians crushed to death between BMTC buses

Two pedestrians were crushed between two BMTC buses on the Outer Ring Road near Laggere on Wednesday evening.
According to Rajajinagar traffic police, around 7.35 pm, Kanteppa Poojary (35) and Thimmegowda (28) were crossing the road behind a stationary BMTC bus at the bus stand near the Kempegowda Arch.
They were caught unawares by an overspeeding bus that hit the stationary one, crushing the two in between. Both of them died on the spot.
Thimmegowda was from Turuvekere taluk in Tumakuru district, while Poojary hailed from Koppal.
Both of them worked as construction labourers in the city. The BMTC bus driver who caused the accident has been detained by the traffic police.
