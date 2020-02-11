Bengaluru: Peeping Tom films woman in bathroom

Police are looking out for a man who allegedly took a video of a woman bathing in her house on Friday.

The peeping Tom perched on the ventilator of the bathroom and shot a video of the 28-year-old homemaker as she took bath around 7.30 pm. The frightened woman screamed for help, forcing the suspect to jump on the terrace of an adjacent building and run away.

The woman later filed a complaint with Whitefield police who are reviewing the CCTV footage of nearby buildings to track down the suspect.