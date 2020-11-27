Bengaluru police attacked by mob in Dharwad

Officers from Bengaluru police were allegedly attacked by a mob in Dharwad when they went to arrest three suspected chain snatchers on Thursday.

Santosh, a sub-inspector from Kamakshipalya, Ravi Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector from Magadi Road, and three other policemen had gone to Dharwad to arrest the suspects in connection with cases reported in Bengaluru, said Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West).

When the cops tried to take the suspects to the local police station, a crowd attacked them in an attempt to free the men in custody. The attack left sub-inspector Santosh with minor injuries but the police team managed to rein in the crowd. The local police rushed to the spot and helped the Bengaluru cops.