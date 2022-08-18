Bengaluru police crack 89 cases, 61 suspects arrested

Two persons from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for trying to sell red sanders and Rs 35 lakh worth 772 kg of red sanders recovered from him

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 01:39 ist
City police chief C H Pratap Reddy with the seized goods in Bengaluru on Wednesday. DH Photo

The North Division police have arrested 61 persons in connection with peddling of drugs, smuggling of red sander wood, chain-snatching, extortion, mobile phone theft, robbery and other offences and recovered booty worth over Rs 2 crore.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy disclosed the operational successes of personnel from 15 police stations of North Division.

He said 89 cases have been cracked and the suspects arrested.

Drug peddler held

An Ivory Coast national was overstaying his visa period and was residing in Bengaluru from 2012.

“He was arrested for peddling drugs, 1.9 kg of charas and 5 kg of ganja were recovered from him”, Reddy said.

He said three others from Rajajinagar were arrested for drug peddling and 662 gram of MDMA was recovered from them.

Two persons from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for trying to sell red sanders and Rs 35 lakh worth 772 kg of red sanders recovered from him.

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

