Bengaluru Police crack hoax bomb threat to private firm in 3 hours  

The Bellandur police swung into action and scoured the company for explosives, declaring subsequently that the call had been a hoax

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 14 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 05:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bellandur police probed a bomb threat call to a private firm made by a 25-year-old former employee, solving the case within three hours and establishing the call as hoax.

The suspect Navneeth Prasad, a resident of Baiyyappanahalli, called BDO Rise company in Bellandur around 12.15 pm on Tuesday, saying a bomb had been planted on their premises. Shortly after, he called once again to say that there was no bomb. The company management alerted the police around 1 pm.

The Bellandur police swung into action and scoured the company for explosives, declaring subsequently that the call had been a hoax. They traced Prasad through his mobile number. Police registered a case against Prasad based on the company management’s complaint.

A senior officer said Prasad worked in the company before and was sacked due to professional behavioural issues. Prasad wanted to hit back at the company and decided to intimidate the management with the bomb threat. "It is a station bail offence, and we are diligently following the required procedures while continuing the investigation," the officer added.

