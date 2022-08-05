Bengaluru: Police custody of terror suspects ends, now jailed in Parappana Agrahara

The police custody of the terror suspects arrested by the Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths ended on Wednesday. The police produced the duo before the court and they were remanded to judicial custody (JC) at the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

The arrested are Akthar Hussain Laskar, 24, a native of Assam, who was arrested from Tilak Nagar on July 24 and Abdul Mondal alias Zaba, 20, a native of West Bengal, who was arrested from Salem in Tamil Nadu July 25. The duo were taken into police custody for 10 days.

During the interrogation, the police seized their mobile phones which they used to communicate with members of the terror outfits -- Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Digital evidence

A senior officer said they have found sufficient digital evidence to file a charge sheet against the duo.

"They were radicalised, used to post about violence in Kashmir and 'jihadi' on their social media accounts. We have found that the duo were a part of a group in mobile chat applications (telegram, WhatsApp and others). There were 25 members in that group. The discussions in the group revolved around 'jihadi'. They also expressed their desire to join the outfits", said the officer.

The team also found a youth from West Bengal staying in close contact with Zaba. The team went to Bengal and questioned the youth and searched his house. They didn't find any evidence of him being radicalised. So, they didn't arrest him. Further investigation is on.